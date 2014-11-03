Reading Buddies with Oreo and Otto Coming to Santa Maria Library

Reading Buddies with Oreo and Otto from Love on a Leash is a wonderful way for children to gain confidence while reading aloud.

Oreo and Otto absolutely love all kinds of books, and they are excellent listeners. No one pays attention to a child reading quite like Oreo and Otto do. So, bring your child to the Santa Maria Public Library to participate in Reading Buddies with Oreo and Otto from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 in the Altrusa Theater.

This special program is open to children age 6 or older. Registration for a 15-minute time slot is required. Registrations may be made at the Youth Services Desk or by calling 805.925.0994. This special event is graciously sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services with the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994.

— Dawn Jackson is a librarian with the Santa Maria Public Library.