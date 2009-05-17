Reading of Author’s Mystery May 30 at Buttonwood Winery

Lenny Kleinfeld, who has written what Kirkus Reviews calls a “spellbinding debut,’’ will read from new book “Shooters & Chasers,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Buttonwood Farm Winery in Solvang.

The story includes a world-class assassin hell-bent on making a world-class syrah.

Also on the program will be a tasting of Buttonwood library wines. His wife, National Public Radio correspondent Ina Jaffe, as well as actors Terry Bozeman and Lisa Kaminir, will perform the reading, and Kleinfeld will be available to sign copies of his book following the reading.

Read sample chapters on the book’s website: http://www.lennykleinfeld.com

The fee for the tasting is $10. For more information, call Buttonwood at 805.688.3032, or visit www.buttonwoodwinery.com. The winery is located at 1500 Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.

