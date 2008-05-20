Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ready to Pedal? Bike to Work Day is Wednesday

The city of Santa Barbara's morning event downtown is one of many activities planned throughout the week.

By Sarah Grant | May 20, 2008 | 11:54 a.m.

Frustrated with driving every day? Tired of paying at the pump? Want to find a better way to get to your work or school? Why not try riding your bike on Wednesday, Bike to Work Day? It’s fun, easy and healthy!

All commuters traveling by bicycle on Wednesday are invited to enjoy two blocks of car-free State Street – plus food, drinks and prizes – during the city’s downtown event from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at State and De La Guerra streets. Longer-distance commuters can check out www.trafficsolutions.info to research bike, bus and train options.

Several rides, lectures, repair workshops and other events are scheduled to celebrate and encourage the use of bicycles for transportation during National Bike Month. Click here to check out more Bike Week events on the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition Web site.

Here are highlights:

· Tuesday: Climb Old San Marcos, sponsored by Goleta Valley Cycling Club. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at the swimming pool parking lot across from 1030 N. San Marcos. Call 805.448.0636 for details.

· Wednesday: Use Your Bike for Transportation. Learn from Dru van Hengel, Matt Dobberteen, Don Lubach and others about how they chose and equipped their bikes for commutes, shopping and other trips. Farrand Hall, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, 7 p.m., free.

· Thursday and Saturday: Bici Centro Repair Workshops. Check out the community bike program for bike repair, skill sharing and construction from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 601 East Montecito St., Santa Barbara.

Click here

for more information.

· Saturday: Bike to the Merc, sponsored by Bici Centro. Group bike ride from Bici Centro to the Mercury Lounge in Goleta for Bike Film Night. Meet at 7 p.m., 601 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara. Bike Film Night, sponsored by Our Bicycle Coalition and HopeDance. Come to the Mercury Lounge for an evening of camaraderie and bike films. It will be held outside behind the Merc, so dress for the weather. Mercury Lounge, 5871 Hollister Ave., Goleta at 8 p.m.

Sarah Grant is a city of Santa Barbara assistant transportation planner.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 