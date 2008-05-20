Ready to Pedal? Bike to Work Day is Wednesday

The city of Santa Barbara's morning event downtown is one of many activities planned throughout the week.

Frustrated with driving every day? Tired of paying at the pump? Want to find a better way to get to your work or school? Why not try riding your bike on Wednesday, Bike to Work Day? It’s fun, easy and healthy!

All commuters traveling by bicycle on Wednesday are invited to enjoy two blocks of car-free State Street – plus food, drinks and prizes – during the city’s downtown event from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at State and De La Guerra streets. Longer-distance commuters can check out www.trafficsolutions.info to research bike, bus and train options.

Several rides, lectures, repair workshops and other events are scheduled to celebrate and encourage the use of bicycles for transportation during National Bike Month. Click here to check out more Bike Week events on the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition Web site.

Here are highlights:

· Tuesday: Climb Old San Marcos, sponsored by Goleta Valley Cycling Club. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at the swimming pool parking lot across from 1030 N. San Marcos. Call 805.448.0636 for details.

· Wednesday: Use Your Bike for Transportation. Learn from Dru van Hengel, Matt Dobberteen, Don Lubach and others about how they chose and equipped their bikes for commutes, shopping and other trips. Farrand Hall, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, 7 p.m., free.

· Thursday and Saturday: Bici Centro Repair Workshops. Check out the community bike program for bike repair, skill sharing and construction from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 601 East Montecito St., Santa Barbara.

· Saturday: Bike to the Merc, sponsored by Bici Centro. Group bike ride from Bici Centro to the Mercury Lounge in Goleta for Bike Film Night. Meet at 7 p.m., 601 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara. Bike Film Night, sponsored by Our Bicycle Coalition and HopeDance. Come to the Mercury Lounge for an evening of camaraderie and bike films. It will be held outside behind the Merc, so dress for the weather. Mercury Lounge, 5871 Hollister Ave., Goleta at 8 p.m.

Sarah Grant is a city of Santa Barbara assistant transportation planner.