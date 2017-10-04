Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:28 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Real Estate Agents to Mark Teacher’s Fund Anniversary

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties | October 4, 2017 | 9:36 a.m.

Village Properties co-owner Renee Grubb and real estate agent Leanne Wood are hosting a celebration on Thursday, Oct. 12, to honor the 15th anniversary of The Teacher’s Fund, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for Santa Barbara-area teachers in support of enrichment education.

Renee Grubb Click to view larger
Renee Grubb
Leanne Wood Click to view larger
Leanne Wood

The event will be 5-7 p.m. at Village Properties, downtown Santa Barbara. Donations from guests or the public to The Teacher’s Fund are appreciated.
 
Grubb and Ed Edick created The Teacher’s Fund in 2002 as a way to give back to the community they serve.

The Teacher’s Fund raises money for Santa Barbara-area teachers so they may enrich the classroom experience by buying additional supplies, materials and equipment for extra classroom activities not covered by school funds.

To date, more than $1.7 million has been donated to Santa Barbara County elementary, middle and high-school teachers in public and private schools from The Teacher’s Fund.
 
Grubb co-founded Village Properties in 1996 and is known for her community service on behalf of a wide range of professional and community organizations. In her real estate work, Grubb specializes in all areas and price ranges throughout Santa Barbara.

Community service and volunteering are integral parts of Grubb’s professional and personal life, and for this Grubb has received awards and certificates of recognition.

She currently chairs the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Montecito Education Foundation. She has been a South Coast Business and Technology Committee member since 2004.
 
Wood, who works in Village Properties’ Montecito office, is a native of New Zealand who moved to North Carolina with her family in 1998. She began a new career in real estate there and within six months had launched her own top-producing, boutique real estate company.

In 2013, Wood and her family moved to Santa Barbara where she has enjoyed a successful real estate career.

Prior to moving to the U.S., Wood lived in Europe for 10 years working for a non-governmental charity organization based in the United Kingdom. She and her family lived for four of those years in Romania, where she directed aid and relief projects to post-communist Romania.

For tickets to the anniversary party or to donate to the Teacher’s Fund, call 284-7177, email [email protected], or visit Village Properties at www.villagesite.com. Grubb can be reached at [email protected]; Wood can be reached at [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties.

 
