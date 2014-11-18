Real Estate Investment Firm Marcus & Millichap Opens Ventura Office

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, announces the opening of its Ventura office.

The Ventura office marks the firm’s eighth sales office in Southern California, according to John Kerin, president and chief executive officer.

Overseeing Marcus & Millichap’s Ventura office are Adam Christofferson, first vice president and regional manager, and James Markel, sales manager. Gary Cohen joins as a director of the firm’s national office and Industrial Properties Group, along with Brian Johnson, senior associate of the National Multi Housing Group, Parker Shaw, an associate, also with the NMHG, and James DeBuiser, agent candidate with the NOIPG.

“We are excited to launch our new Ventura office with such a seasoned team of commercial investment professionals,” Christofferson said. “Gary Cohen brings over 25 years of experience to our new office. His expertise assisting clients through all aspects of commercial real estate ownership, acquisition, disposition, leasing and management is of great value. Brian Johnson and Parker Shaw are recognized multifamily experts along California’s Central Coast. Together they bring significant knowledge and experience to our clients in the marketplace.

“Our entire team is enthusiastic about the opportunity to add value to clients in the region by leveraging our firm’s investment specialization, financing capabilities, industry-leading research, innovative technology and extensive management support.”

The Ventura office is located at 1000 Town Center Drive. The phone number is 805.351.8796.

— Brian Johnson is a senior associate for Marcus & Millichap.