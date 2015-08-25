Real Estate Pro Wayne Natale will Lead Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament

Advice

Local real estate professional Wayne Natale will serve as event chair of the fifth Annual Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2 at Glen Annie Golf Course, located at 405 Glen Annie Road in Santa Barbara.

Registration for the tournament begins at 10 a.m., tee of is at noon, and the cocktail party is scheduled for 5 p.m.

In addition to the golf tournament, there will be contests, a silent auction and plenty of food and drink. All money raised from the tournament is earmarked for the Teacher’s Fund.

Founded in 2002, Teacher’s Fund raises monies for Santa Barbara area teachers for supplies and outside classroom activities not covered by school funding.

Renee Grubb and Ed Edick, co-owners of Village Properties, started the nonprofit, which has given over $1 million to local educators.

Helping Natale stage the Oct. 2 event are the following committee members: Renee Grubb and Sheila Hunt, sponsors organizers; Steve Puailoa, golf activities; Adrienne Schuele, auction; Bob Curtis, volunteers and food & beverage; Dianne and Brianna Johnson, special promotions; Rich Nahas, emcee; and Joan Roberts, Terrie Whipple, Lara Casatagnola, Robert Watt, Lee Hung, Patty Armor and Jon McCusky, volunteers at large. Natale is in charge of set-up.

So far, sponsors of the fifth Annual Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party include Cox Media, Santa Barbara Foundation, Prospect Mortgage, Coastal Copy, Heritage Oaks Bank, On Q Financial, Union Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Banc of California, First American Title, Chicago Title Company, Fidelity Title Company, Haaland Diving Inc., Adrienne Schuele Real Estate, Marborg Industries and Movegeen and WFG Title Company.

From the time Natale earned his real estate license in 1981, he has sold and marketed residential, ranch, land, vineyard and estate properties in the Santa Ynez Valley, where he and his wife, Patti, have lived since 1976.

When not volunteering with Teacher’s Fund, Natale gives his time as a board member of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and sits on their Santa Ines Mission Mills committee.

He is also a member, as well as past president, of the San Lorenzo Foundation and a board/founding member of the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.

To learn about participating in the fifth Annual Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party or sponsorship opportunities, contact Natale at 805.686.7454 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Teacher's Fund.