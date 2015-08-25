Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Real Estate Pro Wayne Natale will Lead Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Teacher's Fund | August 25, 2015 | 8:53 a.m.

Local real estate professional Wayne Natale will serve as event chair of the fifth Annual Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2 at Glen Annie Golf Course, located at 405 Glen Annie Road in Santa Barbara.

Registration for the tournament begins at 10 a.m., tee of is at noon, and the cocktail party is scheduled for 5 p.m.

In addition to the golf tournament, there will be contests, a silent auction and plenty of food and drink. All money raised from the tournament is earmarked for the Teacher’s Fund.

Founded in 2002, Teacher’s Fund raises monies for Santa Barbara area teachers for supplies and outside classroom activities not covered by school funding.

Renee Grubb and Ed Edick, co-owners of Village Properties, started the nonprofit, which has given over $1 million to local educators. 

Helping Natale stage the Oct. 2 event are the following committee members: Renee Grubb and Sheila Hunt, sponsors organizers; Steve Puailoa, golf activities; Adrienne Schuele, auction; Bob Curtis, volunteers and food & beverage; Dianne and Brianna Johnson, special promotions; Rich Nahas, emcee; and Joan Roberts, Terrie Whipple, Lara Casatagnola, Robert Watt, Lee Hung, Patty Armor and Jon McCusky, volunteers at large. Natale is in charge of set-up. 

Wayne Natale

So far, sponsors of the fifth Annual Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party include Cox Media, Santa Barbara Foundation, Prospect Mortgage, Coastal Copy, Heritage Oaks Bank, On Q Financial, Union Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Banc of California, First American Title, Chicago Title Company, Fidelity Title Company, Haaland Diving Inc., Adrienne Schuele Real Estate, Marborg Industries and Movegeen and WFG Title Company.

From the time Natale earned his real estate license in 1981, he has sold and marketed residential, ranch, land, vineyard and estate properties in the Santa Ynez Valley, where he and his wife, Patti, have lived since 1976.

When not volunteering with Teacher’s Fund, Natale gives his time as a board member of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and sits on their Santa Ines Mission Mills committee.

He is also a member, as well as past president, of the San Lorenzo Foundation and a board/founding member of the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce. 

To learn about participating in the fifth Annual Salute to Teachers Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party or sponsorship opportunities, contact Natale at 805.686.7454 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Teacher's Fund.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 