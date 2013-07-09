Real Estate Ranking Puts Riskin Associates at No. 11 for Sales Volume

Santa Barbara-area real estate team Riskin Associates has been ranked No. 11 among all real estate teams in the country for sales volume by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends Inc.

Riskin Associates is once again a member of the “Top Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by the two publications. Riskin Associates is a division of Village Properties, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The Top Thousand Real Estate Professionals was announced June 28 with four categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in individual and team sales volume and transaction sides. According to the Top Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals, the Riskin Associates team, comprised of Rebecca Riskin, Dina Landi and Sarah Kelly, had a sales volume totaling $223,115,325, ranking them 11th in the nation.

“The best individual agents and teams — including Riskin Associates’ award-winning efforts — were nothing short of phenomenal considering the recovering real estate market,” said Steve Murray, founder of Denver-based publishing and communications company Real Trends, which compiled the list.

Riskin Associates also earned the No. 1 position in 2012 for top dollar volume sales in the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service. In 2012, Riskin Associates represented 38 residential real estate transaction sides averaging $5.9 million, with a sales volume 60 percent greater than any other agent in the Santa Barbara MLS.

— Sara Freberg is a marketing assistant for Riskin Associates.