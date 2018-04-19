Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Fair and Breezy 58º

 
 
 

Real Estate Team Riskin Associates Closes $28 Million Residential Sale

By Sara Thandi for Riskin Associates | June 4, 2014 | 2:49 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s top real estate team, Riskin Associates of Village Properties Realtors, exclusively affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent for the highest-priced residential sale of 2014 thus far.

Commanding a list price of $28 million, the approximately 3-acre Fernald Point property included 300+/- feet of sandy beach frontage and coastal views spanning from Carpinteria to the Santa Barbara Harbor. The property closed escrow in late April, marking the beginning of a market pickup in the high end.

Luxury real estate markets in major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, New York and London have been booming for a few years now.

“During that time, the high-end market in Santa Barbara and Montecito was relatively slow. Recently, we've seen a nice pick up in sales over $7 million,” said Riskin Associates partner Dina Landi. “But we still have a lot of inventory.”

The staggering sale on Fernald Point contributes to Riskin Associates’ impressive sales total, so far this year the team has closed more than $70 million in luxury real estate transactions. On top of their closed 2014 transactions, the team has a number of additional high-end properties currently in escrow, ranging from $7.95 million to $14.9 million. This recent shift in the market has the team at their busiest since 2012, when they totaled over $225 million in sales for the year.

Their unique team approach allows Riskin Associates partners Landi, Rebecca Riskin and Sarah Kelly to always be available.

“During a hot market, working as a team allows us to maintain an unparalleled level of service, with attention to every detail and anticipation of every client’s need," Riskin said.

Clients appreciate the team’s intimate involvement with every aspect of a transaction.

— Sara Thandi is a marketing associate for Riskin Associates.

