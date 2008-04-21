Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Real Santa Barbara U-16 Girls Fall Just Short of Title

Emerging out of pool of 64, squad edged out by Cypress, 2-0.

By Jean Paul Verhees | April 21, 2008 | 1:31 p.m.



The Real Santa Barbara U-16 Girls team fought its way into the finals of the California state cup in Temecula on Sunday before finally falling to Cypress of Orange County, 2-0.

In a pool of 64 teams, squads advance through pool play, competing over three weekends at various locations in Southern California. It was the first time for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast teams to reach this far in this age group.

Congratulations to Real Santa Barbara’s soccer club Girls U-16 members for their accomplishment in reaching the finals. Team members are Kathryn Brontsema, Allyson Hernandez, Adrian Hill, Kirsten Jurich, Shelby Kelsch, Blaire Leighty, Sierra Leighty, Janelle Martinez, Jenny Martinez, Tanner McCandlish, Rebecka Miranda, Stephanie Miranda, Caitlin Molina, Alison Raack, Erin Stone, Emily Summerlin, Sydney Tack, Heather Vellekamp and Kristen Witchey. Jean Paul Verhees is the team’s coach and Chris Hill is team manager.

We can be very proud as a club in the commitment and in the passion for soccer that these players have demonstrated throughout the tournament play, and we are looking forward to reaching higher levels in the future of soccer.

Click here for more information on Real Santa Barbara.

Jean Paul Verhees coaches Real Santa Barbara’s U-16 Girls team.

