Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:31 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Realtor.com® Ranks the Hottest ZIP Codes for 2016

By Alec Bruice | October 19, 2016 | 6:44 p.m.

Millennials are a key factor turning up the heat in America's hottest housing markets, says a new report from realtor.com®.

Fueled by large populations of millennials attracted to affordable prices and strong job markets, top ZIP codes, led by Watuaga, Texas (76148) and Pleasant Hill, Calif. (94523), are rising above 32,000 others to make up realtor.com®'s hottest ZIP codes of 2016.

Realtor.com® is a leading online real-estate destination operated by News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.

The top 10 ZIP codes include:

76148 (Watauga, Texas) a suburb of Fort Worth;
94523 (Pleasant Hill, Calif.);
80233 (Northglenn, Colo.) part of the Denver metro;
80916 (Colorado Springs, Colo.);
78247 (San Antonio);
94954 (Petaluma, Calif.);
02176 (Melrose, Mass.);
63126 (Crestwood, Mo.);
97222 (Milwaukie, Ore.) a suburb of Portland
92104 (North Park, Calif.) a town in San Diego.

Realtor.com® ranked the list based on the time it takes properties to sell and how frequently homes are viewed in each ZIP code. Homes in this year's top 20 hottest markets sell in an average of 25 days — just over three weeks — 53 days faster than the rest of the country.

Realtor.com® users view homes in these markets almost four times more often than homes in the rest of the country.

The 2016 hottest ZIP codes report underscores the role that large populations of millennials, the ability to purchase within expensive housing markets, as well as strong job markets and steady salaries play in the interest shown for these highly competitive locales.

"Homes for sale in this year's hottest ZIP codes are selling almost as quickly as they hit the market," said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for realtor.com®.

"While millennials are usually a significant presence in most markets, their sheer size and buying power have made them a force to be reckoned with in these hot ZIP codes and given them the power to shift supply and demand dynamics," Smoke said.

Taken from the California Association of Realtors®

Alec Bruice is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2016 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact him at [email protected] or 805.637.5774. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 