Realtor Doug Van Pelt Receives Green Designation from National Association of Realtors

Doug Van Pelt with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been awarded the National Association of Realtors' Green Designation, the only green real estate professional designation recognized by NAR.

Van Pelt achieved this prestigious designation after completing 18 hours of course work designed specifically for Realtors. The courses were created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of industry experts from across the country; ensuring designees gain comprehensive knowledge of green homes and buildings and issues of sustainability in relation to real estate.

More specifically, Van Pelt was trained in understanding what makes a property green, helping clients evaluate the cost/benefits of green building features and practices, distinguishing between industry rating and classification systems, listing and marketing green homes and buildings, discussing the financial grants and incentives available to homeowners, and helping consumers see a property’s green potential.

“Living green is about making healthy choices that are also easy on your wallet. NAR Green Designees have the necessary resources and relationships to effectively work with you on your next green project.” said Kristen Short, executive director of NAR’s Green Designation.

NAR’s Green Designation was developed in response to growing consumer awareness of the benefits of resource-efficient homes and buildings. The designation helps consumers who care about energy efficiency and sustainable building practices identify Realtors who can help them realize their green real estate and lifestyle goals.

As an NAR green designee, Van Pelt has gained the knowledge and the tools necessary to become a trusted green resource for the Santa Barbara area.

For more information about Van Pelt, click here or email [email protected].