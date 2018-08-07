Realtor Leanne Wood Joins Village Properties Staff in Montecito

Village Properties has announced Realtor Leanne Wood has joined the Village Properties staff as its new executive director, strategic development.

In her new fulltime job, Wood will help with the day-to-day running of Village Properties, Santa Barbara County’s largest independent real estate brokerage.

She also will work with Village Properties’ owner/founder Renee Grubb to implement changes that will enable the company’s agents to have a more productive and balanced career. Wood will work with Grubb in the Montecito office.

“I am delighted to have Leanne’s help as I lead Village Properties forward in this new stage of our company. I look forward to Village Properties becoming even stronger, more successful and more vibrant than we already are,” Grubb said.

Wood said she’s excited to take her real estate and marketing skills to the next level.

“I’m grateful for this new opportunity to work with Renee Grubb and Village Properties. Village Properties serves a large and beautiful area and we have a lot to offer,” she said.

Wood comes to Village Properties with a wealth of real estate and management experience. Before her move to Santa Barbara, five years ago, Wood was the founder and owner of a real estate company in North Carolina.

As an author of a recently published book and as the managing editor for the Montecito Journal Glossy Magazine, Wood has excellent communication and public relations skills.

In her years before real estate, Wood worked as the head of marketing for an international software engineering company and she developed international nonprofit programs in Eastern Europe.

Before moving to the U.S., Wood lived in Europe for 10 years working for an NGO charity organization based in the United Kingdom. Sh lived for four of those years in Romania, where she directed aid and relief projects to post-communist Romania.



Founded in 1996, Village Properties Village Properties has offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Ynez; it is headquartered at 1250 Coast Village Road, Montecito. Visit www.villagesite.com or call 805-969-8900.

Contact Wood at 805-695-7283 or by email at [email protected] Contact Grubb at [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Village Properties.