Realtors Group Puts Knight on Ombudsman Committee

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® (SBAOR) Board of Directors has appointed Kelly Knight to the group’s ombudsmen committee. Knight, a real estate broker with Village Properties, will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1.

SBAOR provides resources, tools and advocacy for its 1,200 members, who represent all real estate specialties including residential and commercial sales, property management, appraisals and development.

The ombudsmen committee meets as needed. The role of its members is to serve as communicators and conciliators, not adjudicators. The committee functions to help identify and solve misunderstandings and disagreements before they turn into charges of unethical conduct or lawsuits.

Before embarking on her career in real estate, Knight was a practicing lawyer and mediator for 15 years. She has channeled her legal expertise in real estate law into taking care of all of her clients’ real estate transactions.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania and earned her juris doctorate from McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific. She can be reached at 895-4406 or [email protected]

For more information on the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, call 963-3787 or visit www.sbaor.org. The office is at 1415 Chapala St.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®.