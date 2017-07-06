Rebeca Mireles Rios Joins AHA! Board

AHA! has announced that Rebeca Mireles Rios has been named to its board of directors.

Mireles-Rios is an assistant professor in the department of education specializing in child and adolescent development.

She received her K-8 Multiple Subject Teaching Credential and MA from UC Berkeley. Before earning her Ph.D., Mireles-Rios was a middle-school teacher in Berkeley Unified School District.

Mireles-Rios’ research examines the educational expectations of Latina/o students and the connection to parent and teacher support.

She studies Latina/o adolescents' perceptions of teacher support; the role of maternal expectations on education communication; and student trajectories into higher education.

Mireles-Rios looks at the inequalities in educational outcomes to understand the processes that can potentially increase Latina/o high school student, college enrollment and retention rates.

— Molly Green for AHA!