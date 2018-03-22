Rebecca Arredondo of Santa Barbara, 1946-2018

Posted on March 22, 2018 | 9:17 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Rebecca Arredondo was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., on May 27, 1946, to Marion and Larry Trujillo. She passed away peacefully on March 15, 2018, at 71 surrounded by loving family and friends.

Rebecca lived all her life in Santa Barbara. She retired from Helix Medical Inc. in Carpinteria, where she worked for about 15 years. Before that she worked at McGhan Medical in Goleta, also for about 15 years.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Rachel Almanza, her parents, numerous aunts and a cousin.

She is survived by her significant other of 15 years, Roberto Alamilla, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Veronica Desjardins, grandchildren Michael and Mikayla Desjardins, nieces Marisa and Debbie Almanza, an aunt, an uncle and numerous cousins.

Rebecca loved attending Mikey and Kayla’s baseball and soccer games and cheering them on. She also loved music, dancing and family. Rebecca loved and missed her sister, Rachel, beyond measure. She is now joined with her in Heaven while listening to mariachi and dancing away with her Tia Terri. She loved the color purple, so in her honor the family is requesting that if at all possible purple be worn when attending.

The Rosary recitation will be at 8 p.m. Friday, March 23. The funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 24. Both will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1500 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria. Internment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara, following the Mass.

Mortuary services are entrusted to McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary, 2020 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.