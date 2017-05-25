Rebecca Koch Joins Board at UCP WORK, Inc.

UCP WORK, Inc. has announced the addition of Rebecca Koch to its board of directors.

Koch is an attorney in Santa Barbara specializing in trusts and estates. She began her career as a case manager for adults with psychiatric disabilities, and has remained an advocate for disabled adults and other underserved populations.

Koch is a Santa Barbara native who returned to the Central Coast in 2013 after attending UC Santa Cruz and Santa Clara University School of Law, followed by a brief stint in Phoenix.

In addition to Koch, UCP WORK, Inc.’s other board members are: Gary Clancy, chair; Joe Salcedo, secretary; and Ned Emerson, treasurer.

Also, members Jeffrey Cowen, David Fainer Jr., Richard Rosin, Julie Sorenson, Cynthia Steffen, Tony Vallejo and Jarice Butterfield. Kathy Webb is executive director, and Dr. Ron Cohen, CEO.

Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs throughout Santa Barbara County and serves over 500 residents with significant disabilities.

For more information, visit www.ucpworkinc.org.

— Eryn M. Eckert for UCP WORK, Inc.