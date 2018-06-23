Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:11 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Rebecca S. Koch Joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell

By Ed Seaman for Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP | August 24, 2017 | 1:33 p.m.

Attorney Rebecca S. Koch has joined the Santa Barbara law firm of Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP. Her practice focuses primarily on estate planning, probate, trust administration, business and real estate transactions.

Before joining Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell in 2017, Koch spent several years in private practice, mainly helping clients with trust and estate matters. She simultaneously served as director of operations for a local skincare company, adding to her knowledge of small business management.

Before opening her practice in 2014, Koch worked in a variety of sectors, including government and nonprofit organizations, business, mental health, and fiduciary services.

Koch said her experience allows her to take a holistic approach to legal representation; always considering how different aspects of a client’s life may impact the type and extent of services required.

She said she is particularly passionate about helping young families plan for any contingency, including the death or incapacity of one or both parents.

Koch is a Santa Barbara native, and returned to the area in 2013, following a decade in the Bay Area followed by a short stint in Phoenix.

She earned her JD from Santa Clara University School of Law and is a member of the State Bar of California and State Bar of Arizona. She holds a bachelor’s degree in community studies from UC Santa Cruz.

— Ed Seaman for Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP.

 

