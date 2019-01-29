Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, January 30 , 2019, 2:07 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Recent Rains Have Helped, but Santa Barbara Remains in Drought Emergency

Officials say the city expects to have enough water from various sources to meet demand through 2020

Water tumbles down the spillway at Gibraltar Dam following recent heavy rains. Click to view larger
Water tumbles down the spillway at Gibraltar Dam in the Santa Barbara backcountry following recent heavy rains. Officials say the city has enough water from various sources, including Gibraltar, to meet Santa Barbara’s needs through 2020. (Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 29, 2019 | 9:07 p.m.

Rain poured on Santa Barbara a week ago, and more is expected later this week, but the city of Santa Barbara wants residents to remember one thing:

“The city remains in a drought emergency,” said Kelley Dyer, water supply manager.

Dyer presented her monthly drought report to the City Council on Tuesday.

So far this water year, the city is ahead of the previous year. Gibraltar Reservoir has received 15 inches of rain; Lake Cachuma has gotten 11 inches and 10 inches have fallen on downtown Santa Barbara.

“This is slightly above normal,” Dyer said. “We are hoping for additional storms to come our way.”

City residents are using the same amount of water today that they did in 1958, when the population was half of what it is today. City officials say conservation programs, efficient plumbing codes, and greater landscape design standards have helped lead to conservation.

Santa Barbara residents conserved by 30 percent in December and conserved by 29 percent year over year.

Trhe city is in the eighth consecutive year of the drought. The prior seven years are the driest years on record.

Dyer said that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts a chance of a weak El Niño developing during the winter of 2019, so conservation remains a top priority.

“We’re still in a drought,” Dyer said. “We haven’t seen the increase in Cachuma that we’d like.”

The city expects to have enough water to meet the demand through 2020, using a combination of supplies from Lake Cachuma, the State Water Project, water stored in Gibraltar Reservoir, groundwater, desalination, recycled water and conservation.

City officials plan to reassess the water supply strategy this spring, at the end of the rainy season, to come up with a plan through 2021.

"We'll keep our fingers crossed that we get some good rain," Dyer said. 

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said the city staff is taking good care of the city's water resources. 

"We're in really good hands with your carefull planning," Sneddon said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 