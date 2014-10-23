Latest Santa Barbara Crime Statistics a Mixed Bag

Attached is a summary of response times and recent crime data for the City of Santa Barbara collected by the Police Department and provided to the mayor and City Council.

The following are some highlights:

» Response times: The average response time to Priority 1 (emergency life-threatening) calls for service met the performance objective of seven minutes or less for this call type. The average response times, however, for Priority 2 (emergency non-life-threatening), Priority 3 (non-emergency) and Priority 4 (routine) calls for service did not meet performance objectives, but only by a small margin. State-mandated officer training requirements negatively impacted patrol staffing during this period, resulting in longer response times.

» Positive trends: The rate of robberies has been experiencing a downward trend. Year to date there has been a 34 percent decrease in robberies compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 51 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2012. The rate of residential burglaries is significantly lower than previous years. Year to date there has been a 37 percent decrease in residential burglaries compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 31 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2012.

The rate of burglaries and thefts from vehicles is also significantly lower. Year to date there has been a 32 percent decrease in burglaries and thefts from vehicles compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 53 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2012.

» Areas of concern: The yearly figure for aggravated assaults has been trending up since 2011, with 2013 having the highest number of the last five years — 325. The year to date number of aggravated assaults in 2014, however, is 3 percent lower than that of 2013 with 226. Most aggravated assaults are alcohol- or domestic violence-related.

The rate of bicycle traffic collisions continues trending up. Year to date there has been an 18 percent increase in bicycle traffic collisions compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 29 percent increase compared to the same period in 2012.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.