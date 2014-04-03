Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 12:14 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Recent Storms Barely Make a Dent in Santa Barbara’s Water Deficit

Most local communities have received less than half of normal rainfall so far this year

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 3, 2014 | 7:24 p.m.

The drought's grip on Santa Barbara County eased somewhat with the storms that doused the region in March, but most local communities have recorded less than half the normal rainfall for this point in the season.

While last month's rainfall definitely was welcome, it made only a small dent in the area's water deficit.

Lake Cachuma has fared the best during the rain season that began Sept. 1, 2013, according to figures provided by the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

Cachuma has received 10.41 inches of rain, which amounts to 57 percent of the average.

Lompoc and Santa Ynez both have recorded 54 percent of normal rainfall, while Sisquoc, east of of Santa Maria, is at 52 percent.

All other county locations are at less than half of normal: Santa Barbara, 47 percent; Goleta, 40 percent; Santa Maria, 39 percent, and Carpinteria, 32 percent.

There has been little change in county reservoir levels, with Cachuma at 38.6 percent of capacity — and more than 50 feet below spill level — while Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River is at 35.6 percent.

The rains of March definitely helped cattle ranches, by greening up range lands, but many already had thinned out their herds significantly due to the high cost of feed.

Water purveyors in the county, most of whom have called for either voluntary or mandatory cutbacks in water use, no doubt were happy with the recent storm, as were local fire agencies.

But they — along with local fire officials — also are mindful that the months that traditionally see the greatest rainfall — December through March — are over, and the dry season is quickly approaching.

And while April showers kicked off the month — dropping between half an inch and an inch of rain in most locations — the forecast through next week is for sunny skies and summer-like temperatures, with highs in the 80s expected by Monday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 