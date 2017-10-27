Recent Wildfires Heighten Risk of Flooding from Winter Storms

Santa Barbara County crews are busy clearing creeks, but officials urge residents to take steps to protect their properties and lives

With Santa Barbara County basking in an autumn heat wave, most area residents probably aren’t thinking about winter rains, which likely are weeks or months away.

But county officials are focused on just that, and working aggressively to prepare for possible dangerous flooding, especially in the areas below recent wildfires. They also want people to take seriously the risk of floods this year.

“It’s a balance between being an alarmist and being honest,” said Tom Fayram, deputy director of the Water Resources Division for the county.

He noted that, with enough rain, flooding is always possible, but the situation this year is exacerbated by the recent Whittier Fire, which blackened 18,430 acres of watershed on both sides of the Santa Ynez Mountains, and the Alamo Fire near Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

Major wildfires from the previous year — the 7,473-acre Sherpa Fire along the Gaviota Coast and the 33,606-acre Rey Fire in the upper Santa Ynez River drainages — also still present flooding risks, Fayram said.

This was Flood Prevention Week in California, and local officials are not only working to mitigate the risks when the rains do come, but also are encouraging residents and business owners to take steps to protect their properties and their lives.

“What we’re really trying to emphasize is the shared responsibility for flood preparation,” Fayram said.

Steep hillsides denuded of vegetation by fire seriously heighten the risk of major runoff and increase the potential for downstream flooding.

Under normal conditions, it would take several storms for local creeks and rivers to start flowing, Fayram noted. That won’t be the case this year below the recent burn areas.

“The first decent storm, you’ll see water in the creeks,” Fayram predicted. “The watershed is all gone. Now water will just hit the ground and run off.”

The runoff will bring with it large quantities of silt and debris, which can clog drains, culverts and waterways, with unpredictable and potentially dangerous results.

That reality was driven home in dramatic fashion earlier this year in El Capitan Canyon, where dozens of cabins and vehicles were washed away by torrential runoff below the Sherpa Fire burn area.

County flood control crews, assisted by firefighters, have recently been clearing out downed trees and branches and looking for other potential problems in local creeks.

One area of concern on the South Coast is Tecolote Creek, just west of Goleta, which runs through the semi-rural Rancho Embarcadero subdivision.

“That’s the one urban area that’s affected by the Whittier Fire,” Fayram said. “We’ve pretty much been trying to open up the creek and get rid of snags or anything that would catch material and inhibit the water flow.”

The Whittier Fire burned the upper reaches of Tecolote Canyon — about 1/3 of its watershed — “so the risk is there,” Fayram said.

A standing-room-only community meeting was held earlier this month in the canyon, which is served by the Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District, to answer questions and give advice on how residents can best prepare for possible flooding.

Although the bulk of the Whittier Fire burned on the north side of the Santa Ynez Mountains, there are far fewer homes in that area.

However, two key concerns there are potential flood impacts to Highway 154, and heavy flows of silt and debris into Lake Cachuma, which is a major water supply for the South Coast and the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys.

“If we get some heavy rainfall that triggers a large movement of material, it almost becomes like a mud slurry,” Fayram noted.

During periods of heavy rain, county and state officials will be keeping a close eye on Highway 154, mindful of the potential that “debris flow will come out and sweep people off that road.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see that road closed for periods of time over the winter,” he added.

Then there are the implications for water supply and quality.

“Obviously, the concern is for Cachuma Lake and the water quality impacts for the reservoir and the sedimentation,” Fayram said. “Gibraltar (Reservoir, upstream on the Santa Ynez River) got really hammered pretty hard after the Zaca Fire (in 2007). The Rey Fire didn’t do much for it, either.”

Mindful of the potential dangers, Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Management has prepared a Burn Area Contingency Plan for the coming rainy season.

For the Whittier Fire, the plan identifies some 400 households that are facing a threat of flooding, mostly on the south side of the Santa Ynez range, west of Goleta.

It’s a risk that officials expect to persist for the next three years, until the regenerated vegetation takes hold.

The Alamo Fire presents a threat to nearly 100 households, while the Rey and Sherpa fires could affect 59 and 30 households, respectively, according to the plan.

The document outlines detailed steps to be taken by various agencies to protect life, public health and safety.

But while government officials are actively working to mitigate flooding threats, Fayram and others urge residents to take responsibility for their own situations.

“The rallying call this year is, ‘We’re getting prepared, are you?’” Fayram said.

Some things residents can do are obvious, such as cleaning out rain gutters, drains and culverts. Also, taking steps before the rains to deal with areas that historically have had drainage problems.

Other recommendations include:

» Familiarize yourself with local emergency plans.

» Know where to go and how to get there should you need to get to higher ground, the highest level of a building, or to evacuate.

» Stay tuned to phone alerts, TV or radio for weather updates, emergency instructions or evacuation orders.

» Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

» If floodwaters rise around your car, but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground.

» Do not leave the vehicle and enter moving water.

» Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

