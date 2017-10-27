Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Recent Wildfires Heighten Risk of Flooding from Winter Storms

Santa Barbara County crews are busy clearing creeks, but officials urge residents to take steps to protect their properties and lives

Santa Barbara County firefighters clear downed branches and debris last week from Tecolote Creek west of Goleta, an area that may be at risk from winter flooding due to the Whittier Fire. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters clear downed branches and debris last week from Tecolote Creek west of Goleta, an area that may be at risk from winter flooding due to the Whittier Fire. (Santa Barbara County Flood Control photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 27, 2017 | 4:03 p.m.

With Santa Barbara County basking in an autumn heat wave, most area residents probably aren’t thinking about winter rains, which likely are weeks or months away.

But county officials are focused on just that, and working aggressively to prepare for possible dangerous flooding, especially in the areas below recent wildfires. They also want people to take seriously the risk of floods this year.

“It’s a balance between being an alarmist and being honest,” said Tom Fayram, deputy director of the Water Resources Division for the county.

He noted that, with enough rain, flooding is always possible, but the situation this year is exacerbated by the recent Whittier Fire, which blackened 18,430 acres of watershed on both sides of the Santa Ynez Mountains, and the Alamo Fire near Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

Major wildfires from the previous year — the 7,473-acre Sherpa Fire along the Gaviota Coast and the 33,606-acre Rey Fire in the upper Santa Ynez River drainages — also still present flooding risks, Fayram said.

This was Flood Prevention Week in California, and local officials are not only working to mitigate the risks when the rains do come, but also are encouraging residents and business owners to take steps to protect their properties and their lives.

“What we’re really trying to emphasize is the shared responsibility for flood preparation,” Fayram said.

Steep hillsides denuded of vegetation by fire seriously heighten the risk of major runoff and increase the potential for downstream flooding.

Under normal conditions, it would take several storms for local creeks and rivers to start flowing, Fayram noted. That won’t be the case this year below the recent burn areas.

“The first decent storm, you’ll see water in the creeks,” Fayram predicted. “The watershed is all gone. Now water will just hit the ground and run off.”

The runoff will bring with it large quantities of silt and debris, which can clog drains, culverts and waterways, with unpredictable and potentially dangerous results.

A crew from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department spent time last week clearing branches and debris from Tecolote Creek. Click to view larger
A crew from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department spent time last week clearing branches and debris from Tecolote Creek. (Santa Barbara County Flood Control photo)

That reality was driven home in dramatic fashion earlier this year in El Capitan Canyon, where dozens of cabins and vehicles were washed away by torrential runoff below the Sherpa Fire burn area.

County flood control crews, assisted by firefighters, have recently been clearing out downed trees and branches and looking for other potential problems in local creeks.

One area of concern on the South Coast is Tecolote Creek, just west of Goleta, which runs through the semi-rural Rancho Embarcadero subdivision.

“That’s the one urban area that’s affected by the Whittier Fire,” Fayram said. “We’ve pretty much been trying to open up the creek and get rid of snags or anything that would catch material and inhibit the water flow.”

The Whittier Fire burned the upper reaches of Tecolote Canyon — about 1/3 of its watershed — “so the risk is there,” Fayram said.

A standing-room-only community meeting was held earlier this month in the canyon, which is served by the Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District, to answer questions and give advice on how residents can best prepare for possible flooding.

Torrential runoff from the Sherpa Fire burn area caused major flooding earlier this year in El Capitan Canyon, washing away dozens of cabins and vehicles. Santa Barbara County officials are taking steps to avoid similar problems this year in the wake of the Whittier Fire. Click to view larger
Torrential runoff from the Sherpa Fire burn area caused major flooding earlier this year in El Capitan Canyon, washing away dozens of cabins and vehicles. Santa Barbara County officials are taking steps to avoid similar problems this year in the wake of the Whittier Fire. (Ray Ford photo)

Although the bulk of the Whittier Fire burned on the north side of the Santa Ynez Mountains, there are far fewer homes in that area.

However, two key concerns there are potential flood impacts to Highway 154, and heavy flows of silt and debris into Lake Cachuma, which is a major water supply for the South Coast and the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys.

“If we get some heavy rainfall that triggers a large movement of material, it almost becomes like a mud slurry,” Fayram noted.

During periods of heavy rain, county and state officials will be keeping a close eye on Highway 154, mindful of the potential that “debris flow will come out and sweep people off that road.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see that road closed for periods of time over the winter,” he added.

Then there are the implications for water supply and quality.

“Obviously, the concern is for Cachuma Lake and the water quality impacts for the reservoir and the sedimentation,” Fayram said. “Gibraltar (Reservoir, upstream on the Santa Ynez River) got really hammered pretty hard after the Zaca Fire (in 2007). The Rey Fire didn’t do much for it, either.”

Mindful of the potential dangers, Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Management has prepared a Burn Area Contingency Plan for the coming rainy season.

For the Whittier Fire, the plan identifies some 400 households that are facing a threat of flooding, mostly on the south side of the Santa Ynez range, west of Goleta.

It’s a risk that officials expect to persist for the next three years, until the regenerated vegetation takes hold.

The Alamo Fire presents a threat to nearly 100 households, while the Rey and Sherpa fires could affect 59 and 30 households, respectively, according to the plan.

The document outlines detailed steps to be taken by various agencies to protect life, public health and safety.

But while government officials are actively working to mitigate flooding threats, Fayram and others urge residents to take responsibility for their own situations.

“The rallying call this year is, ‘We’re getting prepared, are you?’” Fayram said.

Some things residents can do are obvious, such as cleaning out rain gutters, drains and culverts. Also, taking steps before the rains to deal with areas that historically have had drainage problems.

Other recommendations include:

» Familiarize yourself with local emergency plans.

» Know where to go and how to get there should you need to get to higher ground, the highest level of a building, or to evacuate.

» Stay tuned to phone alerts, TV or radio for weather updates, emergency instructions or evacuation orders.

» Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

» If floodwaters rise around your car, but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground.

» Do not leave the vehicle and enter moving water.

» Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

Click here for the Noozhawk Emergency Preparedness section.

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts through Aware & Prepare. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 