Reception Spotlights Slingshot Artists

In collaboration with Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, SlingShot Art Forum, 220 W. Cannon Perdido St., will host a reception to celebrate the works of John Moses and SlingShot Artists at 5:30 p.m, Wednesday March 8.
A small collection of Moses’ pieces will be auctioned off to benefit SlingShot.
SlingShot Alpha Art Forum is a working studio and gallery for artists with developmental disabilities to create and sell their art.
Moses' pieces can be viewed before the event on the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art website, westmontmuseum.org/John-Moses-SlingShot.
— Melissa Fitch for SlingShot.