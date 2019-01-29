Reception to Introduce Showing of Teresa Pratt’s Artwork at Flying Goat Cellars

Flying Goat Cellars will host an artist reception for Teresa Pratt, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the tasting room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, Lompoc. Community members are invited to meet the artist over a flight of wine and snacks.

Pratt’s paintings will be on exhibit at Flying Goat Cellars through Feb. 28. The tasting room/gallery features new and established local artists and photographers; for more information, contact Flying Goat, 805-736-9032.

“I didn’t seriously begin to paint until later in life,” Pratt said. “In college I had taken a few classes in drawing and color theory, but my education

was in a different direction. ‘You can’t support yourself on art.’

“When my children were young, I decided to freelance as a graphic artist,” she said. “My sister-in-law worked in that field and gave me some small jobs to start. This gave me the confidence to go out on my own.

“I found a temp job at an engineering firm in Pasadena, in their art department. It involved mainly drawing schematics for various projects. This was before computer design and I became proficient using rapidographs and drawing everything by hand.

“A local magazine in our valley was hiring paste-up artists. I went to work for them and learned a lot,” she said. “After two years, I became an assistant art director.

“At night I took porcelain painting from Maria Escobar. This was my first introduction to painting with oils. Instead of using tubes of paint, we mixed pigment with medium first. Each layer was fired before the next was applied.

“Through an adult education oil painting class, I was introduced to John Ursillo. I studied landscape painting from him, learning new techniques and the importance of ‘looking.’ He encouraged me to continue.

“When my children were grown, a friend and fellow artist introduced me to Julia Diller,” Pratt said. “I began studying at her atelier in North Hollywood. I learned to paint alla prima from live models.

“Her love of classical style was a great influence. It resonated with the direction I wanted to take.

“Portraiture especially intrigued me,” Pratt said said. “The challenge of breathing life with a brush into a person’s expression and eyes is what motivates me.

“Why have I painted so many women? The short answer is we needed wine labels for our wine,” she said.

“We were making wine in our garage with another couple and wanted to have our own private label. We called ourselves, CP Iconic Wines and came up with the idea of having paintings of iconic actresses on the labels.

“Today, we have become a commercial winery and make our wines as an AP under Norm Yost of Flying Goat Cellars.

“Our name has changed but the idea of having beautiful women on our labels has not. The creative process in painting compels and completely absorbs me,” Pratt said.

“As a painting develops, whether it’s a landscape or a portrait, there’s a sense of excitement as it comes to life,” she said. “My hope is that the viewer has a glimpse of that as well.”

