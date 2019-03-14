Recognition Dinner Celebrates Cream of Crop in Strawberry Industry

The strawberry is one of the most widely produced and best-known crops coming out of the Santa Maria area. Each year, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and its strawberry industry partners recognize local businesses and nonprofits that support the strawberry industry.

The Annual Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Santa Maria Fairpark Convention Center, celebrates the hardworking companies and people who produce, package and sell one of the most important local commodities — the strawberry.

The event also serves as an opportunity to identify those who help ensure the strawberry industry thrives in Santa Maria and continues to be the premier industry.

The event is put on by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Along with cocktail hour and dinner, the evening features entertainment from Mariachi Alma De Jalisco, and a raffle, whose proceeds benefit the Strawberry Commission’s Scholarship Program.

To buy tickets online, visit https://santamaria.com/events/details/annual-strawberry-industry-recognition-dinner-34116.

— Alex Magana for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.