Record-Breaking Deep-Water Swimmer Lynne Cox to Present at ‘Literary Happy Hour’

Women’s Literary Festival will host "Literary Happy Hour: An Intimate Salon Conversation," an event to meet and speak with an author in an up-close-and-personal setting.

Join Lynne Cox, a Woman’s Literary Festival author alumna, who is an amazing open-water swimmer, accomplished author and dynamic speaker at this first intimate salon conversation and light repast.

When Lynne Cox, at age 15, swam the English Channel, she set her path toward breaking all world records for open-water swimming. These multiple world records included the first person to swim across the Bering Strait without a wetsuit.

She has been bestowed the Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year award, Glamour Magazine's Woman of the Year honors and UCSB Award for Courage. She was also inducted into the Swimming Hall of Fame for her accomplishments.

Cox has appeared on TEDTalks and was featured on CBS/ESPN 60 Minutes.

Her books include South With The Sun: Roald Amundsen, His Polar Explorations, and the Quest for Discovery; Open Water Swimming Manual; Swimming to Antarctica; Grayson and Elizabeth, Queen of The Seas.

The salon event will take place Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The cost to attend is a $25 donation, which will help support the festival's main event May 14, 2016. For detailed venue location, please RSVP.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.womensliteraryfestival.com.

— Juliet Velarde Betita represents Women's Literary Festival.