Local News

Record-Breaking Heat Expected in Santa Barbara County and Surrounding Areas

Highs could top 100 degrees in some areas on Friday; Red Flag Warning issued for fire-weather danger

People enjoying the Santa Barbara waterfront Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara waterfront was the place to be Thursday afternoon, and is expected to draw big crowds on Friday and Saturday as a heat wave grips Santa Barbara County, with temperatures in some areas reaching up to 105 degrees. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)
By Sheridan Taphorn, Noozhawk Intern | July 5, 2018 | 7:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara County residents and vistiors can expect to roast under record-breaking heat starting Friday and lasting into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday is predicted to be the hottest day, with forcasters calling for highs of up to 105 degrees in parts of the county.

Thermometers likely will top out Friday in the 90s to low 100s in the Santa Ynez Valley, in the upper 80s and low 90s in Lompoc, and in the high 90s in Santa Maria, said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Saturday will be a bit cooler, but not much: Highs in many areas will be in the mid- to high-90s.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect Friday morning through Saturday night.

Coastal areas of Santa Barbara County will experience temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees, with possible highs of 110 for the inland and mountain areas.

A Red Flag Warning for extreme fire-weather danger was issued for the county's South Coast and mountain areas, and will be in effect from 2 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday due to expected gusty north winds, hot temperatures, and very low relative humidity

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are expected. Winds are forecast to be 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph.

The strongest winds are expected in the foothills, especially above Montecito and Gaviota.

City of Santa Barbara as seen from the mountains. Click to view larger
The city of Santa Barbara lies invitingly below on Thursday afternoon as seen from the upper reaches of Gibraltar Road. Temperatures in the mountains reached the upper-80s Thursday, and are expected to climb further Friday and Saturday. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

In addition, the NWS issued a Beach Hazards Statement for heavy surf and riptides on south-facing beaches until 8 p.m. Friday.

There also is an increased risk for ocean drowning due to the strong and frequent rip currents and large breaking waves, which can cause injuries.

High surf includes waves of 7-9 f feet starting on Friday and lasting through Saturday.

“At times of the highest tides, we could even see some minor flooding along the south-facing beaches,” Delerme said.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is urging community members to stay safe and take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“High temperatures can be dangerous for everyone, but particularly for our most vulnerable residents,” Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said in a statement. “Elderly community members and young children can be most impacted by temperature changes like the ones we are likely to see.”

It’s important to stay hydrated and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to keep cool during high temperatures, Delerme said.

Limit strenuous outdoor activity and schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments to reduce risks, the Occupation Safety and Health Administration recommends.

The Public Health Department also urges residents to avoid leaving pets and children in the car, even for a short period of time or with the windows down, because the temperatures inside vehicles can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.

Entry sign at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Click to view larger
Due to a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, will be closed from 2 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Residents should be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms include dizziness, nausea, heavy sweats, and hot, flushed skin.

The NWS shows things cooling down on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures expected to be in the 80s and low 90s into the next week

Due to the Red Flag Warning, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, will be closed from 2 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

