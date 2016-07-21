Record Donation From Santa Maria Model A Ford Club Fuels Student Scholarships at Hancock

A local car club has continued its tradition of funding scholarships for Allan Hancock College in record-setting fashion. The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club donated $8,000 to the college’s industrial technology department to help purchases books, as well as fund 10 student scholarships.

“I am always impressed by the high quality of students at Hancock,” said Jay McCord, a Model A Ford Club member and former president. “The scholarships go to students who are majoring in auto body, auto technology and other industrial technology department fields. It’s an honor to help them launch a new career.”

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club has been a longtime supporter of the auto body and auto technology departments. Founded in 2003 by Chuck Bailey, a former Hancock instructor, and Van Newkirk, the club started its partnership with Hancock with two scholarships for $200 each.

Last year, the club donated $7,000, only to set a new record of $8,000 this year.

“The scholarships have a huge impact on our students,” said Pat McGuire, automotive technology instructor. “They could provide the difference between staying in school or working more hours. It is also very encouraging to students to know the community stands behind them and wants to help them.”

The club raises funds by hosting an annual car show. The 14th annual All Ford Car Show will be Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Old Town Orcutt, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will include a swap meet that begins at 7 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

There is still space available in the car show. The fee to register a car is $20 if completed before Sept. 1 or $30 after that date. Click here for an entry form.

“All our work to put on the car show is motivated by our desire to raise as much money as we can for the scholarships,” said Ron Wilkins, club president. “I earned an associate degree before transferring to Cal Poly. I know the value and importance of community colleges. It’s a pleasure to be associated with Hancock.”

To help raise funds, the club sells raffle tickets for a Santa Maria-style barbecue built and donated by Hancock’s industrial technology department. Tickets are $1 each, six for $5 or 12 for $10. The drawing will take place the day of the car show.

For more information, to enter a vehicle in the car show or to get BBQ pit raffle tickets, visit www.santamariamodelaclub.com or contact Jay McCord at 805.598.8133 or [email protected].

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.