Record High Temperature Set at Santa Barbara Airport

A record high temperature for April 17 was set Sunday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The thermometer hit 85 degrees at 1:53 p.m. at the airport, which is Santa Barbara’s official weather station, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

That eclipsed the previous record of 81 set in 1999.

A ridge of high pressure has brought summer-like temperatures to the Central Coast over the past few days, and highs are expected in the low-80s on Monday and the mid-70s on Tuesday.

A gradual cooling trend is forecast through the week, with temperatures returning to near normal by Thursday, the weather service said.

There is a slight chance of showers next weekend.

Winds are expected to be calmer than in recent days — 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph.

