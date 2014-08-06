Record Number of Law Firms, Businesses Support ‘Food From the Bar Drive’

A record number of law firms and businesses have joined together to support the fourth annual "Food From the Bar Drive," benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

More than 15 law firms, businesses and legal associations have joined forces as community sponsors of the fourth annual drive, a record rate of participation.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County reports that more than $10,000 has been collected to date. The total goal of the drive is $15,000.

"We are thrilled that law firm participation increased for our fourth annual drive," said Santa Barbara Women Lawyers board member and drive organizer Jennifer Smith. "We may be adversaries in the courtroom, but we are united in our commitment to giving back and supporting our community."

Supporters kicked off the drive at Intermezzo Bar & Café on July 1. Meanwhile, attorneys, law firms and other businesses have stepped up to donate to the drive. Now in its fourth year, the drive could not be successful without the support of its premier sponsor, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. The platinum sponsor is Cappello & Noel LLP. Gold sponsors include Buynak Fauver Archbald & Spray; Janean Acevedo Daniels, Attorney at Law; Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy LLP; Sanger, Swysen & Dunkle; White, Zuckerman, Warsavsky, Luna, Hunt LLP, certified public accountants. Silver sponsors include: Pacific Western Bank; Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP; Seed Mackall LLP; Hagar & Dowling; The Law Office of Saji G. Gunawardane and Tri-County Court Reporters.

Supporting legal organizations include the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers & Foundation, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, the County of Santa Barbara Public Defender, the County of Santa Barbara District Attorney, the Environmental Defense Center, Santa Barbara Barristers, the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, the Santa Barbara Legal Secretaries Association, the North County Bar Association, Law Copy and California Rural Legal Assistance.

All funds raised during the drive go directly to the Foodbank's Picnic in the Park program to feed children during the summer months. The Foodbank reports that a staggering 84 percent of children in the county who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year get nothing in the summer. Through Picnic in the Park, the Foodbank provides free, nutritious meals to these children during the summer throughout the county as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. The healthy meals are served at various parks in the county — Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for 10 weeks during the summer.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit the drive website by clicking here.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.