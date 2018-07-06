This page was cached on Saturday, July 7 , 2018, 1:08 am | Haze Smoke 99º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Breaks Heat Record Amid Continuing Red Flag Warning

Temperatures above 100 degrees, sundowner winds and low humidity create extreme fire danger on South Coast; heat wave continues through weekend

people on a beach Click to view larger
People flock to East Beach Friday afternoon as a heat wave hits Santa Barbara County.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 6, 2018 | 11:38 p.m.

Santa Barbara broke the historical heat record Friday night, with hot, windy weather that set the stage for the Holiday Fire to race across the hills above Goleta.

As of 8 p.m., the mercury climbed to 101 degrees at the Santa Barbara Airport monitoring station, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high temperature for July 6 was 99 degrees in 1954.

A triple-digit high temperature hitting after sunset is unsual, leading the NWS to update its records for the date. The agency previously noted the day's high hit 93 degrees before noon.

The area's hot weather combined with a moderate sundowner event created high fire danger, and the Holiday Fire broke out at 8:46 p.m. after reportedly spreading to vegetation from a structure fire. It destroyed several homes Friday night and prompted mandatory evacuations in the northern Fairview Avenue area of Goleta, according to fire officials. 

Firefighters assigned to the blaze were also dealing with dry vegetation and low humidity levels hovering around 10 to 12 percent which typically sits be much higher — even 100 percent if the marine layer has moved into the area.

“In other situations when there’s sundowners, oftentimes the winds don’t necessary surface at the airport like they are with this event ,so when that happens it’s not as dry as we’re seeing with this event,” said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. “It is particularly dry especially down closer to the coast compared to some of the other sundowners.”

Slightly cooler temperatures were expected Saturday in the Goleta and Santa Barbara areas, but could remain around in the low to mid-90s, still above normal and near record levels. The cooling trend could extend into Sunday with Goleta high temperatures in the 80s and Santa Barbara in the 90s.

“A pretty decent eddy” Saturday should assist in reducing temperatures at the coast, Munroe added. 

“That should help provide a little bit of relief,” he said Friday night. “That will also help to increase the humidity somewhat, but it likely won’t be enough to develop the marine layer for tomorrow."

The marine layer has acted as a friend to firefighters in past blazes by raising humidity and lowering temperatures.

“It’s really a tricky forecast to try to figure out when the marine layer’s going to return,” Munroe said.

Despite the weakening high pressure ridge overhead, monsoonal moisture expected to move into Southern California complicates the weather forecast, Munroe said. 

“That has a history of playing games with the marine layer or even keeping it from developing due to increase moisture aloft,” he said. 

Most of the monsoonal moisture is expected to stay over the Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with a forecast calling for thunderstorms in the eastern Los Angeles County.

“The monsoonal moisture is difficult to forecast for us so it’s hard to know how far north and west that moisture will get,” Munroe said. 

The cooling trend should continue Sunday, with temperatures possibly dropping into the 80s at the airport, but possibly hotter in Santa Barbara. 

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, for extreme fire-weather danger, that remains in effect until at least 6 p.m. Saturday.

Other areas in central and southern California are being hit with the same heat wave and many cities set record high temperatures on Friday.  

The San Luis Obispo Airport saw a record high of 102, compared to the previous high of 86 degrees for July 6 in 2011.

As the heat wave blanketed Southern California some communities set all-time high records including Van Nuys Airport with 117 degrees, Burbank Airport with 114 degrees and UCLA with 111 degrees. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Reader Comments

