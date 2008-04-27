Record-A-Thon Adds Voices for the Reading Impaired

Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic event kicks off today, with more than 300 guests lined up and ready to read.

These and the other books being read during Record-A-Thon will be added to RFB&D’s Princeton, N.J.-based, audio book lending library for students and schools.

Those interested in participating in this year’s Record-A-Thon should call 805.681.0531 to schedule a reading time. Record-A-Thon volunteers and guest readers will be treated to a barbecue at noon Saturday sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. The barbecue is free, but attendees must RSVP.

RFB&D is the nation’s largest library of recorded textbooks and other educational materials for students who are blind, visually impaired, dyslexic or who have other learning and physical disabilities.

Tim Owens is the executive director of Santa Barbara’s Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic.