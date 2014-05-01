Recovery Ranch’s New Website Highlights Its Action-Based, 12-Step Program

Recovery Ranch recently launched a new website showcasing its action-based, 12-step program.

Through video, photos, newsletters and personal testimonials, the website captures the dynamic, rewarding lives of clean and sober gentleman.

Recovery Ranch guides and supports each resident to develop strong work ethics, lead with selflessness and live in gratitude. They are actively involved in the community as well as the local fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous to establish a strong support system.

Those affected by drug and alcohol abuse will find a simple, user-friendly website that highlights an effective path to recovery. Just as the ranch itself is run by graduates of the program, the website was designed and maintained by residents of the house. It gives potential residents a look at options for transitional living through its grad houses in Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara. It also includes information and links to their graduate companies, Ranch Hands and Ranch Gear, which provide employment opportunities for graduates of the program.

The Recovery Ranch program offers a structured sober-living environment focused on changing lives through hard work, accountability and brutal honesty. Residents will acquire and develop real life skills — construction, high school and college education, landscaping, graphic design, screen-printing, embroidery, physical fitness, cooking and community service.

Residents at the ranch will also enjoy activities as a brotherhood such as backpacking, professional sporting events and going to the movies.

Click here for more information.

— Daniel Ross is a co-founder of Recovery Ranch.