Recovery Ranch Opens New Storefront for Ranch Gear in Santa Ynez

Ranch Gear has opened at 3630 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez.
Ranch Gear has opened at 3630 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez. (Ranch Gear photo)
By Ranch Gear | April 3, 2015 | 2:26 p.m.

Ranch Gear — Recovery Ranch’s printing, screen-printing and embroidery business — is opening a brand-new storefront at 3630 Sagunto St., A-2 in Santa Ynez.

While the store will celebrate its official opening May 7-8, it is currently up-and-running and open to business.

Recently, Ranch Gear expanded its services through the addition of several new machines and assets:

» Kodak Picture Kiosk — Offers 4x6, 5x7, 6x8 and 8x12 picture printing

» Roland Versacamm Large Format Printer — Creates posters, pictures and banners

» Roland EGX30A Engraver — Etches metals (trophies and plaques)

» Stahls Fusion Heat-Press — Prints and presses vinyl

» Photoshop Creative Cloud — Graphic design

» Wix — Web design

Since its humble beginnings in January 2014, Ranch Gear has grown into a fully-fledged business, serving over 50 clients in the Santa Ynez Valley and greater Santa Barbara County. It employs 10 Recovery Ranch residents, giving guys the opportunity to work and learn new technical and team-building skills while continuing to grow in their recovery.

Join us May 7-8 for Ranch Gear’s grand opening and find out how we can help bring your ideas to life! Ranch Gear can be reached by clicking here, or at 805.705.0474 or [email protected].

