Recovery Ranch Opens New Storefront for Ranch Gear in Santa Ynez

Join us May 7-8 for Ranch Gear’s grand opening and find out how we can help bring your ideas to life! Ranch Gear can be reached by clicking here , or at 805.705.0474 or [email protected] .

Since its humble beginnings in January 2014, Ranch Gear has grown into a fully-fledged business, serving over 50 clients in the Santa Ynez Valley and greater Santa Barbara County. It employs 10 Recovery Ranch residents, giving guys the opportunity to work and learn new technical and team-building skills while continuing to grow in their recovery.

Recently, Ranch Gear expanded its services through the addition of several new machines and assets:

While the store will celebrate its official opening May 7-8, it is currently up-and-running and open to business.

