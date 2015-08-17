Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Recovery Ranch Mobile Catering Unit, Ranch Guys, Hits the Road for Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez

By Brooks Wiliams for Recovery Ranch | August 17, 2015 | 6:35 p.m.

Recovery Ranch’s brand new mobile catering business, Ranch Guys, is now dishing out gourmet barbecue in a fully equipped mobile kitchen to Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley.  

The customizable menu offers savory, gourmet barbecue that utilizes local suppliers and small businesses in an effort to work with and give back to the community we serve.  Specialties include oak-grilled tri-tip sandwiches and blue-cheese burgers served on fresh-baked buns. 

With a professional-grade deep fryer, flattop and char-broiler, Ranch Guys’s bright-blue mobile trailer is fully equipped to serve gourmet burgers and specialty sandwiches for any occasion.

Recent Ranch Guys events include the Hot Shots Mud Run, Destination Races Half-Marathon and the annual Fourth of July Celebration in Solvang, Cal. 

In addition, Ranch Guys provides catering for private events, such as weddings and parties, as well as non-profit events such as meal shares for the homeless at Alameda Park, Ledbetter Beach and Transition House. 

To find out more about Ranch Guys catering, contact manager Brooks Williams by phone at 805.705.7154 or by email at [email protected]. You can also visit their website.

— Brooks Williams represents Recovery Ranch.

 
