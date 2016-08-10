Recovery Ranch Now Offering Youth Program for Teenagers

Recovery Ranch - Structured Sober Living for Men is proud to announce it has expanded its services to include a program for teenage boys.

The program will offer all the same services and structure of its residential program for men while giving teenagers the ability to continue their education in completing their requirements for their high school diploma.

The program will be overseen and run by graduate house managers of the men’s program.

The program components of Recovery Ranch Youth will mirror those of its adult program in being based on structure and accountability.

Residents will be held accountable to living the 12 Steps, and along with maintaining a high standard of living they develop a strong sense of work ethic, learn to live in gratitude and lead their lives with selflessness.

Teens will build relationships and develop a support system, while living as gentlemen in recovery.

For program information, contact Jared Erb, intake manager and house director, at 805.705.0766 or [email protected].

— Mark Sabens is the office director at Recovery Ranch.