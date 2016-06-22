Recovery Road Medical Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Recovery Road Medical Center has marked 10 years on its journey of providing outpatient treatment programs for alcohol and drug addiction, chronic pain and mental health disorders.

Recovery Road views addiction as an illness, like diabetes or asthma for example, and does not confuse a person with his or her illness.

Drs. Joseph Frawley and Sherif El-Asyouty are the co-founders and co-medical directors of Recovery Road Medical Center. The two doctors met at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where the two were working.

They shared the idea that in order for care to be based on an individualized assessment of needs a multidisciplinary program was needed, and Recovery Road Medical Center was born.

Frawley is a board-certified internist and has specialized in addiction treatment for the last 26 years.

A board-certified psychiatrist, El-Asyouty is also certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine and has been practicing medicine in Santa Barbara since 2003.

For more information on Recovery Road Medical Center and its programs, call 805.962.7800, email [email protected] or visit www.recoveryroadmc.com.

Recovery Road Medical Center is located at 3891 State St., Suite 205, in Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Recovery Road Medical Center.