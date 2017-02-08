Recruiting, Staffing Agency Opens New Office in Santa Barbara

Whalen Bryan Inc. has opened an additional office in downtown Santa Barbara, according to Kathi Whalen, principal. The executive recruiting and staffing agency's new space is at 925 W. Anapamu St.

"Our expertise in staffing allows employers to focus on their core business rather than human resource matters," said Whalen. "We specialize in legal recruitment and also place many senior level candidates in a variety of industries."

Placements include attorney, paralegal, legal secretary and legal administrator. The agency also places executive assistants and personal assistants for high net worth individuals.

Whalen Bryan Inc. began over 30 years ago and now serves San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Whalen holds memberships in National Association of Legal Staffing and the California Association of Personnel Consultants.

Whalen may be reached at 443-8422 or [email protected]

For more information call 389-3663 or visit www.whalenbryan.com. Whalen Bryan Inc. corporate headquarters is in Ventura. The Santa Barbara County office may be reached at 965-2020.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Whalen Bryan Inc.