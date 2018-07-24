Public Invited to Comment on Recruitment for County Director of Planning, Development

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is beginning a search for a new director to lead the Department of Planning and Development. As part of that process, the county is seeking input from the community regarding ideal qualities and attributes that should be considered for this position.

The public is invited to participate at a community meeting scheduled specifically for the county to hear public questions, comments and input regarding this recruitment.

Community meetings are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9 in Santa Barbara in the fourth-floor hearing room in the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 in Santa Maria at the County Betteravia Government Complex, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. Sign language and Spanish interpretation will be available.

All of the comments submitted will be provided to the hiring committee. The county is working with CPS HR Consulting to conduct the recruitment for this position.

For questions or comments regarding this recruitment, contact Frank Rojas at [email protected] or call 916.471.3111.

The Planning and Development Department provides planning, permitting and inspection services through a process under the policy direction of the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission.

Click here for more information about the Department of Planning and Development. Click here for more information about Santa Barbara County government.

— Gina DePinto is the communications manager for Santa Barbara County.