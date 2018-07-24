Tuesday, July 24 , 2018, 3:14 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Public Invited to Comment on Recruitment for County Director of Planning, Development

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | July 24, 2018 | 11:45 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is beginning a search for a new director to lead the Department of Planning and Development. As part of that process, the county is seeking input from the community regarding ideal qualities and attributes that should be considered for this position.

The public is invited to participate at a community meeting scheduled specifically for the county to hear public questions, comments and input regarding this recruitment.

Community meetings are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9 in Santa Barbara in the fourth-floor hearing room in the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 in Santa Maria at the County Betteravia Government Complex, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. Sign language and Spanish interpretation will be available.

All of the comments submitted will be provided to the hiring committee. The county is working with CPS HR Consulting to conduct the recruitment for this position.

For questions or comments regarding this recruitment, contact Frank Rojas at [email protected] or call 916.471.3111.

The Planning and Development Department provides planning, permitting and inspection services through a process under the policy direction of the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission.

Click here for more information about the Department of Planning and Development. Click here for more information about Santa Barbara County government.

— Gina DePinto is the communications manager for Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 