Recycle Your Christmas Tree With These Tips on Holiday Waste Reduction

Advice

During this holiday season, help our environment by recycling your Christmas tree. No matter where you live in Santa Barbara County, it’s free and easy.

Just remember to cut trees over six feet in half and remove all ornaments, tinsel and stands. Trees with stands and flocked trees cannot be recycled.

For more information, please visit the County of Santa Barbara website on waste prevention/reduction, reuse and recycling.

In addition to recycling your Christmas tree, here are some helpful tips for reducing holiday waste:

» Use reusable bags for holiday shopping. Tell store clerks you don’t need a bag for small or oversized purchases.

» Wrap gifts in recycled or reused wrapping paper. Save and recycle or reuse used wrapping paper.

» Give gifts that don’t require much packaging or wrapping, such as tickets, gift cards or gift certificates.

» Consider sending electronic greeting cards rather than paper cards. If you do send paper greeting cards, use cards made of recycled-content to reduce the amount of virgin paper used.

» Buy rechargeable batteries for electronic gifts and consider giving a battery charger as well.

» Read a product’s label to determine if its recyclable and whether it is made from recycled materials. Buying products made from recycled-materials supports manufacturers of such products and fosters markets for those materials.

For additional information on ways to prevent and reduce holiday waste, as well as suggestions for alternative gift giving and wrapping, please visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website or the CalRecycle website.

The Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division (RRWMD) of the County Public Works Department both manages solid waste collection services provided to area residents and businesses and provides waste processing and disposal services, resource recovery and recycling programs.

— Alan Nakashima is senior program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.