Santa Barbara International Film Festival Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Opening Night

30th annual event kicks off 11 days of screenings, panels, and acting awards to celebrities including Michael Keaton, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Locals and visitors looking to get a glimpse of the celebrities usually hiding away in the hills above Montecito and Hollywood harnessed that excitement Tuesday night for the kickoff of the 30th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The 11-day celebration of cinema rolled out the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara for the U.S. premiere of Desert Dancer, headlining a list of more than 200 films from 54 countries featured during the UGG Australia-sponsored event, which runs through Feb. 7.

The occasion typically draws more than 85,000 film enthusiasts to several historic downtown theaters for tributes, panel discussions and more — thanks in no small part to attracting some big names.

The 2015 edition will feature 24 of this year's Academy Award nominees, including actor Michael Keaton, who will receive the film festival’s Modern Master Award on Saturday night at the Arlington Theatre.

On Wednesday, the action will return to the Arlington Theatre, where the Cousteau family — Jean-Michel, Fabien and Celine — will receive the Attenborough Award for Excellence in Nature Filmmaking.

Jennifer Aniston is sure to draw a crowd Friday night when she accepts the Montecito Award at the Arlington, where Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones will have received the Cinema Vanguard Award the night before.

Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette are set to receive the American Riviera Award on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Arlington Theatre.

Actor Steve Carell will cap off celebrity honors, receiving the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award on Friday, Feb. 6 at the Arlington Theatre.

The 2015 panel series begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with “It Starts with the Script,” and the film festival will also offer free public screenings at the Lobero Theatre throughout the event.

Organizers say tickets and passes are still available for locals — not just film students and industry professionals.

A complete list of films, dates and times can be found by clicking here.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.