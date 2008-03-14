Friday, May 4 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Red Cross Celebrates its Threads of History

The one-day retrospective will cover 116 years of local Red Cross History

By Noozhawk Staff | March 14, 2008 | 4:20 p.m.

{mosimage}

To celebrate more than a century of history, the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the Red Cross is showing off its colors with “Red Cross Threads of History,” an exhibit of vintage and classic Red Cross memorabilia.

“We knew we had some vintage items, but we didn’t know exactly how much we had,” said Stephanie Boumediene, the event’s coordinator. Turns out, 116 years is a lot of time to collect Red Cross items, and the exhibit, at the Covarrubias Adobe of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, will show everything from vintage uniforms (modeled by the program’s docents), to pins, hats, photos, and quite a but more.


Videos of people who have had memorable Red Cross experiences will be playing at the exhibit.

“We have one of a man talking about his experience after he got bayoneted,” said Boumediene. “The first thing he saw when waking up was a Red Cross volunteer who asked him what he wanted. He said he wanted to write a letter to his mom telling her he was okay.” Another video will show Santa Barbara local resident Lee Robertson, a Red Cross volunteer during World War II, talking about her experiences with the organization.

The one-day retrospective will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 17 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.  Visitors who show up at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will also get the opportunity to have a docent-led tour of the museum, which is not typically open on Mondays. Admission is free.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 