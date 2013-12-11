Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair and Breezy 81º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Holiday Campaign Urges Public to Give Something That Means Something

By Giselle Gomez for the American Red Cross | December 11, 2013 | 7:04 a.m.

This holiday season, the American Red Cross urges people to give hope to those in need by giving something meaningful during the holiday season.

People can do something that means something and provide help through the Red Cross in different ways:

» Purchase a symbolic gift from the online catalog by clicking here

» Make a financial donation to the Red Cross

» Give the gift of their time by becoming a Red Cross volunteer

Shoppers can go through the online Red Cross gift catalog and purchase a variety of symbolic gifts in the name of the people on their gift list. Their purchase can support the Red Cross mission in many different ways, such as helping a disaster victim, providing comfort kits for injured members of the Armed Forces or helping supply measles vaccinations around the world.

The purchase of each gift item is a tax-deductible contribution that supports the mission of the Red Cross. The catalog gifts are contributions toward a Red Cross program area, not a donation to a specific project or item. Those who participate will receive free gifts, such as a Red Cross water bottle for a donation of $100 or more, or a family first aid kit for a donation of $200 or more.

» Disaster services: Disasters affected thousands of people this year. Whether a home fire or a major disaster, many lost everything they owned. Every nine minutes the Red Cross responds to a disaster in this country and a financial donation can help the nearly 70,000 people who turn to the Red Cross every year for assistance with disasters big and small.

» Service to Armed Forces: Many members of the military will be separated from their loved ones during the holidays this year. By remembering them through the Holiday Mail for Heroes program, people can lift their spirits with a thank-you card.

» Become a volunteer: One of the greatest gifts someone can give is the gift of time by becoming a Red Cross volunteer. There are many ways someone can volunteer with the Red Cross in their local community. Visit the “Ways to Volunteer” information on the Red Cross website to learn how.

— Giselle Gomez is a regional communications manager for the American Red Cross.

