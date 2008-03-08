Red Cross Invites Students to Youth Camp

The American Red Cross Santa Barbara County Chapter is inviting high school students to join Club Red, a three-day youth camp taking place in October. The leadership retreat is opportunity for local high school students to develop life skills, interact with others and challenge themselves.
To learn more, interested students and parents are invited to an information session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Red Cross, 2707 State St. in Santa Barbara or 3070 Skyway Drive, Suite 303 in Santa Maria. Additional sessions will be held at the same time on April 7 and 17.