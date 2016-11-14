Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:34 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Names Kimberly Coley Executive Director

By Kimberly Coley for the American Red Cross Pacific Coast and Ventura County chapters. | November 14, 2016 | 2:02 p.m.

Kimberly Coley has been named executive director for the American Red Cross Pacific Coast and Ventura County chapters, which cover Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Coley will serve in a leadership role to improve the chapters’ ability to respond to and recover from disasters, as well as promote the growth, quality, and constituency of Red Cross programs and services throughout the community. S serve all three counties of the two local chapters:

She accepted the promotion recently after serving as regional development director for the 18 months.
 
“Kimberly is a servant leader with an unwavering commitment for the communities we serve,” said Jim McGee, Regional Red Cross CEO.

“As executive director, she is able to build upon her past successes in strengthening community partnerships, leading volunteers, and increasing the overall impact of the Red Cross locally.”
 
Prior to joining the American Red Cross, Coley served as the vice president of external affairs for Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast. In Santa Barbara County, she has a history of community service and volunteerism.

She has been a board member and chairwoman of several local nonprofits, including the Junior League of Santa Barbara, the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise and Leading from Within's Emerging Leaders Program.

Coley says her focus will be on building/strengthening relationships and increasing capacity. “I look forward to working with board members, staff, and volunteers to engage local partners and develop programs that will further our mission of helping those in need,” she said.

— Kimberly Coley for the American Red Cross Pacific Coast and Ventura County chapters.

 

