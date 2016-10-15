Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:46 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local Red Cross Chapters Name New Executive Director

By Kimberly Coley for American Red Cross. | October 15, 2016 | 9:55 a.m.

The American Red Cross has announced that Kimberly Coley has been named executive director for the Pacific Coast and Ventura County chapters. She will serve all three counties of the two local chapters: San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Coley will serve in a leadership role to promote the growth, quality and constituency of Red Cross programs and services throughout the community, as well as improve the chapter’s ability to respond to and recover from disasters. Coley accepted the promotion this month after serving as regional development director for the 18 months.
 
Prior to joining the American Red Cross, Coley served as the vice president of external affairs for Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast. She has a long history of community service and volunteerism which has allowed her to garner a wealth of experience in organizational management, community advocacy, and nonprofit fundraising.

She has developed a strong network of contacts through her work as a board member and chairwoman of several local nonprofits, including the Junior League of Santa Barbara, the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, and Leading from Within's Emerging Leaders Program. Coley is an alumna of the University of Tennessee.
 
“Kimberly is a servant leader with an unwavering commitment for the communities we serve,” said Jim McGee, regional Red Cross CEO. “As executive director, she is able to build upon her past successes in strengthening community partnerships, leading volunteers, and increasing the overall impact of the Red Cross locally.”
 
In 2017, the local Red Cross celebrates 100 years of service. Coley says the work of the organization is just as important today as it was in 1917.

 “Our presence in communities both near and far is a testament to the relevance of our mission and our ability to endure through decades,” she said.

“Whether it is a house fire or a wildfire; a call for blood or a call for help, the American Red Cross is playing a critical role in Santa Barbara County each and every day. But we can’t do it alone. We are better together and I’m excited to collaborate on the important work ahead," Coley said.

— Kimberly Coley for American Red Cross.
 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 