Local Red Cross Chapters Name New Executive Director

The American Red Cross has announced that Kimberly Coley has been named executive director for the Pacific Coast and Ventura County chapters. She will serve all three counties of the two local chapters: San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Coley will serve in a leadership role to promote the growth, quality and constituency of Red Cross programs and services throughout the community, as well as improve the chapter’s ability to respond to and recover from disasters. Coley accepted the promotion this month after serving as regional development director for the 18 months.



Prior to joining the American Red Cross, Coley served as the vice president of external affairs for Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast. She has a long history of community service and volunteerism which has allowed her to garner a wealth of experience in organizational management, community advocacy, and nonprofit fundraising.

She has developed a strong network of contacts through her work as a board member and chairwoman of several local nonprofits, including the Junior League of Santa Barbara, the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, and Leading from Within's Emerging Leaders Program. Coley is an alumna of the University of Tennessee.



“Kimberly is a servant leader with an unwavering commitment for the communities we serve,” said Jim McGee, regional Red Cross CEO. “As executive director, she is able to build upon her past successes in strengthening community partnerships, leading volunteers, and increasing the overall impact of the Red Cross locally.”



In 2017, the local Red Cross celebrates 100 years of service. Coley says the work of the organization is just as important today as it was in 1917.

“Our presence in communities both near and far is a testament to the relevance of our mission and our ability to endure through decades,” she said.

“Whether it is a house fire or a wildfire; a call for blood or a call for help, the American Red Cross is playing a critical role in Santa Barbara County each and every day. But we can’t do it alone. We are better together and I’m excited to collaborate on the important work ahead," Coley said.

— Kimberly Coley for American Red Cross.

