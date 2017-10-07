Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Offers Volunteer Training

By Jessica Piffero for American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast | October 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast is launching the following series of trainings that will prepare new volunteers to serve throughout the organization.

Santa Barbara Training: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at 2707 State St.
San Luis Obispo Training: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11 and 27 at 225 Prado Road Suite A.

The trainings will include a Red Cross orientation and introduction to volunteer role opportunities, and show how to support local and national disaster relief efforts.

Anyone interested in attending the trainings should first visit redcross.org/volunteer to complete a volunteer application and background check. Upon completion, applicants will receive an automated e-mail invitation to RSVP for an upcoming training in their area.

“We are always looking for new people who are interested in supporting their communities in times of disaster and beyond,” said Kelley Reszetylo, Red Cross Volunteer Services officer.

“The Red Cross Fundamentals Trainings have been set up to jump start our new volunteers on their Red Cross Journey," Reszetylo said.

"Whether you have two weeks free to deploy to support a national disaster or a few hours free to support your community locally through blood drives, service to our military, disaster preparedness and beyond, come and join us,” she said.

In the last five weeks, the Red Cross has launched a wide-ranging relief effort to help people devastated by three historic, back-to-back hurricanes — Harvey, Irma and Maria.

To date, more than 15,000 trained disaster workers, 91 percent of them volunteers, have been mobilized to support these hurricane relief efforts.

"It's through the efforts of our amazing volunteers that we can do extraordinary things," said Kimberly Coley, Red Cross executive director. “The Red Cross continues to work around the clock to provide shelter, food, comfort and other emergency support to victims of these unprecedented disasters.

"This vital work is made possible by people like you who contribute their unique backgrounds, talents, and skill levels.”

Those interested can help people affected by disasters by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Call, click or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text “RED CROSS” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
 
For more information, visit redcross.org/centralcalifornia or www.redcross.org.
 
— Jessica Piffero for American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 