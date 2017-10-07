Red Cross Offers Volunteer Training

The American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast is launching the following series of trainings that will prepare new volunteers to serve throughout the organization.

Santa Barbara Training: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at 2707 State St.

San Luis Obispo Training: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11 and 27 at 225 Prado Road Suite A.

The trainings will include a Red Cross orientation and introduction to volunteer role opportunities, and show how to support local and national disaster relief efforts.

Anyone interested in attending the trainings should first visit redcross.org/volunteer to complete a volunteer application and background check. Upon completion, applicants will receive an automated e-mail invitation to RSVP for an upcoming training in their area.

“We are always looking for new people who are interested in supporting their communities in times of disaster and beyond,” said Kelley Reszetylo, Red Cross Volunteer Services officer.

“The Red Cross Fundamentals Trainings have been set up to jump start our new volunteers on their Red Cross Journey," Reszetylo said.

"Whether you have two weeks free to deploy to support a national disaster or a few hours free to support your community locally through blood drives, service to our military, disaster preparedness and beyond, come and join us,” she said.

In the last five weeks, the Red Cross has launched a wide-ranging relief effort to help people devastated by three historic, back-to-back hurricanes — Harvey, Irma and Maria.

To date, more than 15,000 trained disaster workers, 91 percent of them volunteers, have been mobilized to support these hurricane relief efforts.

"It's through the efforts of our amazing volunteers that we can do extraordinary things," said Kimberly Coley, Red Cross executive director. “The Red Cross continues to work around the clock to provide shelter, food, comfort and other emergency support to victims of these unprecedented disasters.

"This vital work is made possible by people like you who contribute their unique backgrounds, talents, and skill levels.”

Those interested can help people affected by disasters by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Call, click or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text “RED CROSS” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.



For more information, visit redcross.org/centralcalifornia or www.redcross.org.



— Jessica Piffero for American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast.