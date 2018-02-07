Red Cross Opens New Local Disaster Service Center

The American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast has opened an additional service center to provide recovery assistance to residents impacted by last month’s deadly mudslide.

Anyone affected by the disaster can meet with a Red Cross caseworker, 1:30-6 p.m. Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 12-14, at Franklin Community Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara.

Spanish translators will be provided in partnership with the Mexican Consulate and the Santa Barbara Eastside Branch Library.

Red Cross volunteers will be available to help create individualized recovery plans and offer referrals to additional agencies or community partners.

Thanks to its donors, the Red Cross is providing financial assistance to qualified residents impacted by the mudslide.

Those who live in the evacuation zones are encouraged to meet with a Red Cross caseworker at the service center to determine if they qualify for financial assistance, the Red Cross said.

Those who do not qualify for financial assistance will receive other Red Cross services including access to referrals for resources such as food, clothing and health services, the Red Cross said.

As of Feb. 6, the Red Cross has served more than 13,000 meals and snacks, distributed some 22,000 comfort and clean-up items and provided more than 3,000 health- and mental health-related contacts, the organization reports.

The quickest and best way to support Red Cross Disaster Relief is through a financial donation, the Red Cross said.

Thanks to donors such as Tina and Rick Caruso, the Red Cross said it is able to provide relief to the community in times of disaster.

The Red Cross said the Carusos are urging the community to support the local organization via a donation online, https://www.crowdrise.com/americanredcrossofthepacificcoastchaptersupport.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org.

— Jessica Piffero for American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast.