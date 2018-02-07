Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:33 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Opens New Local Disaster Service Center

By Jessica Piffero for American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast | February 7, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.

The American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast has opened an additional service center to provide recovery assistance to residents impacted by last month’s deadly mudslide.

Anyone affected by the disaster can meet with a Red Cross caseworker, 1:30-6 p.m. Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 12-14, at Franklin Community Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara.

Spanish translators will be provided in partnership with the Mexican Consulate and the Santa Barbara Eastside Branch Library.

Red Cross volunteers will be available to help create individualized recovery plans and offer referrals to additional agencies or community partners.

Thanks to its donors, the Red Cross is providing financial assistance to qualified residents impacted by the mudslide.

Those who live in the evacuation zones are encouraged to meet with a Red Cross caseworker at the service center to determine if they qualify for financial assistance, the Red Cross said.

Those who do not qualify for financial assistance will receive other Red Cross services including access to referrals for resources such as food, clothing and health services, the Red Cross said.

As of Feb. 6, the Red Cross has served more than 13,000 meals and snacks, distributed some 22,000 comfort and clean-up items and provided more than 3,000 health- and mental health-related contacts, the organization reports.

The quickest and best way to support Red Cross Disaster Relief is through a financial donation, the Red Cross said.

Thanks to donors such as Tina and Rick Caruso, the Red Cross said it is able to provide relief to the community in times of disaster.

The Red Cross said the Carusos are urging the community to support the local organization via a donation online, https://www.crowdrise.com/americanredcrossofthepacificcoastchaptersupport.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org.

— Jessica Piffero for American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 