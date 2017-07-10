Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:47 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Red Cross Provides Shelter, Sustenance to Santa Barbara Wildfire Evacuees

Santa Barbara Red Cross Chapter has set up two shelters for people displaced by the Alamo and Whittier wildfires

Communications Director Jessica Piffero describes the evacuation areas for the Whittier Fire burning in southern Santa Barbara County. Click to view larger
Communications Director Jessica Piffero describes the evacuation areas for the Whittier Fire burning in southern Santa Barbara County.  (Shomik Mukherjee / Noozhawk photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 10, 2017 | 5:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Red Cross chapter spent a busy weekend providing food, shelter and therapy to evacuees across multiple areas as wildfires rage across the county.

The Alamo Fire burning east of Santa Maria and the Whittier Fire burning near Lake Cachuma have forced evacuations and in response, the American Red Cross of Central California-Pacific Coast Chapter set up shelters at the Minami Community Center in Santa Maria and San Marcos High School near Santa Barbara.

The shelters come equipped with cots, food and water for the residents, said Jessica Piffero, director of communications at American Red Cross Central California Region.

Nurses, spiritual care counselors and mental health professionals work as standbys to help potentially traumatized evacuees, Piffero said.

Overall, Piffero estimated a total of 60 overnight stays between the shelters, and said the Red Cross also set up pet shelters for small animals. The Red Cross has also set up a shelter to help out in the Stone Fire in San Luis Obispo County. 

Though the multiple ongoing fires have made the operation “complex,” Piffero said, the disaster relief teams prepare year-round for precisely these situations.

“When we’re not in disaster mode, we’re practicing to be in disaster mode,” she said.

Red Cross has accepted donations from the community in the wake of its relief efforts.

Piffero noted that the Chili’s Grill & Bar in Goleta donated hamburgers to the residents affected by the Stone Fire.

Other businesses have contributed goods, but Piffero asked that individual citizens limit their contributions to financial donations so the shelters aren’t overwhelmed with merchandise.

It may take firefighters a few weeks to contain the Whittier Fire completely, but residents may be able to return to their homes before then, Piffero said. 

Red Cross disaster relief workers mapped out data and strategized how to help evacuees in the Santa Barbara operation center Monday. Click to view larger
Red Cross disaster relief workers mapped out data and strategized how to help evacuees in the Santa Barbara operation center Monday. (Shomik Mukherjee / Noozhawk photo)

For some affected by the fires this weekend, this isn’t the first time they’ve had to evacuate their homes, Piffero said.

Multiple experiences like this can be traumatizing for some evacuees, she said, emphasizing the need to prepare for these situations beforehand.

She recommended families create ready-to-go disaster kits and establish communal meeting points in the case that residents lose cellular network service.

Piffero and others at the Red Cross’ operations team have worked around the clock for the past 72 hours, and their own building in Santa Barbara is equipped for disaster.

Downstairs from the chapter’s operations office is a radio room and bunker, in case digital telephone lines fail.

Though the weekend wildfires have commanded the majority of the Red Cross’ attention, separate Disaster Action Teams are on-call for relatively ordinary incidents, including house fires.

“We’re still doing our daily work to help families,” Piffero said. “It’s a lot to cover.”

Noozhawk intern Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Pacific Coast chapter of the Red Cross has disaster relief vehicles available for incidents small and large. Click to view larger
The Pacific Coast chapter of the Red Cross has disaster relief vehicles available for incidents small and large.  (Shomik Mukherjee / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 