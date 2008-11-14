Red Cross Shelter Houses Tea Fire Evacuees; Weekend Disaster Training Courses Offered

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter is holding an emergency shelter at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave., in response the Tea Fire. On Thursday night, 210 people registered and 126 people spent the night.

The Red Cross is now accepting donations. Click here to donate online or call the Red Cross at 805.687.1331.

Free disaster training courses are also being offered. The one-day free course will give participants an orientation to the American Red Cross, show them how to work in an American Red Cross evacuation shelter and how to work within the mass care arena (including feeding and bulk distribution). Participants will then be able to assist with the Tea Fire relief effort and future Red Cross disaster responses.

Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The training will be held at the Red Cross chapter office, 2707 State St. To register, call 805.687.1331.

Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist with SurfMedia Communications.