Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:49 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 

Red Cross Shelter Houses Tea Fire Evacuees; Weekend Disaster Training Courses Offered

By Daniella Elghanayan | November 14, 2008 | 3:11 p.m.

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter is holding an emergency shelter at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave., in response the Tea Fire. On Thursday night, 210 people registered and 126 people spent the night.

The Red Cross is now accepting donations. Click here to donate online or call the Red Cross at 805.687.1331.

Free disaster training courses are also being offered. The one-day free course will give participants an orientation to the American Red Cross, show them how to work in an American Red Cross evacuation shelter and how to work within the mass care arena (including feeding and bulk distribution). Participants will then be able to assist with the Tea Fire relief effort and future Red Cross disaster responses.

Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The training will be held at the Red Cross chapter office, 2707 State St. To register, call 805.687.1331.

Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist with SurfMedia Communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 