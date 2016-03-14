Red Cross to Install Free Smoke Alarms for Local Families

The Red Cross of the Pacific Coast is mobilizing the power of volunteers to install free smoke alarms in Santa Barbara homes during an upcoming Home Fire Campaign event.

Red Cross volunteers along with other community partners will be installing smoke alarms from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2016, starting the day at the Boys and Girls Club located at 602 W Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

Volunteers are still needed for this event. Visit redcross.org/cencalhfc to sign up.

The event is part of the Home Fire Campaign, a national effort to reduce home fire deaths by installing free smoke alarms and educating families on the importance of having an emergency preparedness plan.

“I am grateful the Red Cross is providing this essential fire prevention service to the Westside community,” said Santa Barbara City Councilmember Cathy Murillo, “Our residents must take every precaution to protect their families and neighbors.”

The campaign launched in October 2014 to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires by as much as 25 percent over the next five years. The Red Cross responds to nearly 70,000 disasters each year in the United States, and the vast majority of those responses are home fires.

“Seven times a day, someone in our country dies in a home fire,” said Red Cross Regional CEO Jim McGee, “So by installing these smoke alarms and sharing fire safety information, we’re helping to save lives and empower Santa Barbara families to make the right decisions during emergencies.”

The local Red Cross is able to provide free smoke alarm installations, critical preparedness education and disaster relief to Santa Barbara families thanks to the generosity of the community.

To learn more about how to participate with or donate to the Home Fire Campaign, visit redcross.org/centralcalifornia.

— Jessica Piffero is the regional director of communications for the Red Cross of the Pacific Coast.